AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,587 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.85.

NYSE:CRM opened at $301.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

