Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLPR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPR traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,390. The company has a market cap of $156.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.61%.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

