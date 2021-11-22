Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 3.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $76.86. 32,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,684. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97.

