VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.104 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

