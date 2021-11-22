Investment Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,710,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.53. 1,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,361. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.83 and a 12-month high of $123.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.