Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 408,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,287,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

