Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,511 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 21,701 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 92,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

