IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $921.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $139.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $669.00 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $900.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $891.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

