Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 97,000 Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Remark worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Remark by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Remark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,741,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Remark stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. 6,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,401. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.35.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Remark had a net margin of 415.00% and a negative return on equity of 238.62%.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK).

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.