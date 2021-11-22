Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $118.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.42. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

