IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Anthem by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,248 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $415.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

