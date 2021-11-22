ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,058. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19.

