Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.17% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 19.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 18.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 50.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

LMAT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.69. 324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

