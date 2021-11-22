Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 117,200 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 1,953.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the period. FIGS makes up about 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,202,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,349,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.31. 3,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.35. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $3,053,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,714,971 shares of company stock valued at $69,604,622.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

