Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for 1.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 27.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,381 shares of company stock worth $5,098,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.32. 7,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,799. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $207.40. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.34.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

