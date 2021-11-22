Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KWR traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $250.26. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.13.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

