Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average of $142.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $161.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

