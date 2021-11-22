N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 687 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 46.1% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,840 shares of company stock worth $157,106 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

