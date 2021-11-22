Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $149.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,124. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

