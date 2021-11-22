Pangolin (PNG) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $149.75 million and $6.51 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pangolin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00004021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00089883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.03 or 0.07241976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,417.94 or 1.00393645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,999,231 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.