Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $9.21. Zymergen shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 12,489 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

