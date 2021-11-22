Fractal Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $442,397.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $442,397.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00089883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.03 or 0.07241976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,417.94 or 1.00393645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

