KeyFi Price Down 7.3% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002037 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $105,837.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00089883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.03 or 0.07241976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,417.94 or 1.00393645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

