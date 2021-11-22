Zacks: Brokerages Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADUS. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ADUS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.71. 1,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,704. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

