$96.83 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report sales of $96.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.80 million and the lowest is $94.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $58.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $381.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $385.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $433.13 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $460.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.21. 19,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.