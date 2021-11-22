Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

