The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Community Financial by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,693. The firm has a market cap of $231.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

