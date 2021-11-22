CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 164,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
CSWI traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $137.49. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,942. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.37.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $387,107.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total value of $477,680.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,134 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 25.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 146.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.
