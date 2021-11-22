CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 164,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

CSWI traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $137.49. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,942. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.37.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $387,107.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total value of $477,680.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,134 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 25.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 146.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

