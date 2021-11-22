iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.9% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $785,227,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,842,000 after buying an additional 460,066 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,957,000 after buying an additional 5,442,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $109.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.68. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.46 and a 52-week high of $111.47.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

