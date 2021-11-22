Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

