Private Capital Group LLC Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,655,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $219.31 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.21 and a 52-week high of $220.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.52.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

