LGT Capital Partners LTD. Invests $41.62 Million in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,600,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,618,000. Jackson Financial makes up 1.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Separately, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $33.97 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

