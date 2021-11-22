Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.9% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $237.15 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

