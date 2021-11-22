Private Capital Group LLC Sells 785 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $79.45 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $79.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

