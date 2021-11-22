iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $541.99

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $541.99 and last traded at $541.55, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $537.71.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.157 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
