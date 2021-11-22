iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $541.99

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $541.99 and last traded at $541.55, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $537.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.157 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,636,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 64,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

