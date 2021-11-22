Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Drops By 15.7%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

