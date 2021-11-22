Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of LON:AML traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,591.50 ($20.79). 214,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,933. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -5.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,772.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,889.77. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, with a total value of £16,670 ($21,779.46). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.