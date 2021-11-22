Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12,706.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.25 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08.

