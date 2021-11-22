Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) versus First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Head-To-Head Review

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renalytix AI has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Renalytix AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Renalytix AI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Renalytix AI has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Renalytix AI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renalytix AI is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Renalytix AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Renalytix AI $1.49 million 464.42 -$34.72 million ($0.42) -45.57

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Renalytix AI.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Renalytix AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A Renalytix AI N/A -38.11% -35.83%

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of non-physician-owned medical centers. It operates through the following segments: FCID Medical, Inc., CCSC Holdings, Inc., and The B.A.C.K Center. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. Renalytix AI plc was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

