Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 100 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.56.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $251.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.16 and a 52 week high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.