Comparing CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of CNA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CNA Financial and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial $10.81 billion 1.10 $690.00 million $4.85 9.01 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares CNA Financial and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial 11.23% 9.38% 1.81% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CNA Financial and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial 1 0 1 0 2.00 Hippo 0 1 1 0 2.50

CNA Financial currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Hippo has a consensus price target of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 72.68%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than CNA Financial.

Summary

CNA Financial beats Hippo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations. The Property & Casualty Operations comprises of three segments: Specialty, commercial and international. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system. The International segment underwrites property and casualty coverages. The Outside Property & Casualty Operations consists of two segments: Life & Group and Corporate & Other. The Life & Group segment includes the results of the individual and group long term care businesses that are in run-off. The Corporate & Other segment involves in the corporate expenses, including interest on corporate debt, and the results of

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

