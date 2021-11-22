Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $90.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average is $98.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

