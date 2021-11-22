Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

