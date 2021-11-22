Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $5,221,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $675.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 620.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $662.31 and its 200-day moving average is $589.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

