BFT Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.98% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000.

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $75.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

