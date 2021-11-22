BFT Financial Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 53.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.02 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

