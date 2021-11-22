BFT Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,286 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 0.8% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,194,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG stock opened at $366.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.98. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $268.64 and a twelve month high of $367.91.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.