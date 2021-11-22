Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $36.66 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21.

