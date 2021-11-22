Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $77.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

