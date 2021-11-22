Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1,095.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $140.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day moving average is $142.76. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

